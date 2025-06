UPDATE (2:28 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports the fire has burned roughly four acres and forward progress has been stopped.

___

(2:13 p.m.) - Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire near the 2000 block of Pioneer Ranch Road in Templeton.

The fire broke out at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

CAL FIRE SLO reports that the fire has burned approximately 1/2 acre and is threatening one structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.