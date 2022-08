Firefighters are responding to a brush fire along Highway 1 between Cambria and Cayucos.

The Creek Fire was reported at about 12:10 p.m. on Monday near Alapay Way.

Multiple resources have been dispatched to the scene.

Caltrans says both lanes of the highway remain open but traffic is moving slowly through the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.