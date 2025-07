Firefighters were at the scene of a grass fire Tuesday evening along the Cuesta Grade just north of San Luis Obispo.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on a hillside off northbound Highway 101 near Reservoir Canyon Road.

The fire was burning beneath power lines. PG&E reported a small outage in the area at 6:25 p.m.

Several engines, a dozer and aircraft were responding to the fire.

Traffic along Highway 101 did not appear to be affected.