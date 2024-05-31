Firefighters respond to multiple roadside fires across SLO County as temperatures warm up

So far this week, CAL FIRE has responded to at least six fires across San Luis Obispo County, the majority of which were roadside fires.

CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Toni Davis explained that as more people travel this time of year, roadside fires become more likely.

Davis stressed the importance of performing a vehicle walk-around to look out for any low-hanging objects, chains, or leaking fluids that could cause a spark, and possibly, a fire.

“A lot of people don’t tie up their chains and they drag and that causes sparks and that could cause a fire,” said David Anderson who was hauling a large trailer packed full of furniture on Thursday.

In addition to vehicle safety, maintaining the natural areas along highways is critical to preventing fires.

Caltrans says crews have been actively mowing along Highway 101 in northern San Luis Obispo County to ensure the dry grasses don’t catch fire. They plan to do the same for other areas within the county that are near the state highway system.

On Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park, community members can learn more about fire safety at SafetyFest. The event will include information from various emergency service organizations, including CAL FIRE.

