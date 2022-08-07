Firefighters respond to report of vegetation fire in Santa Barbara

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.) — According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department's public information officer, Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to the fire in the area of Hwy 154, west of Paradise Rd. in the Los Padres National Forest.

Crews are reporting 2 to 3 acres at this time.

SBC Fire says resources are still arriving on scene.

—

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Santa Barbara.

The brush fire was reported in the area of westbound Hwy 154 and Paradise Rd. around 11:20 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident information page, the fire is burning down toward the road.

The incident page says the fire is approximately half an acre at this time.

No word on quickly the flames are spreading.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.