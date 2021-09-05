Firefighters respond to residential fire in Atascadero

Fire officials in Atascadero say investigators are looking into the cause of a residential fire that broke out Sunday morning.

Atascadero Fire Chief Casey Bryson said the bulk of the damage is in the back of the structure in an area believed to be a bedroom. Bryson said about 10 people lived in the house and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

According to officials, 1 person was transported to Twin Cities Community Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Firefighters also reportedly rescued a dog from the fire. Officials say the dog was given oxygen after inhaling smoke and has been taken to the emergency vet.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. More updates will be given as they become available.