UPDATE: Firefighters knock down Santa Barbara structure fire

Santa Barbara County Fire
Posted at 1:40 AM, Dec 22, 2022
UPDATE (2:15 a.m.): Santa Barbara County fire says the fire was knocked down at 1:59 a.m.

The fire spread to the attic of a four unit apartment complex.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at 12:49 a.m. at the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave.

Fire officials say more than one unit was involved in the fire.

Firefighters searched the building and residents have been evacuated from the building.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

