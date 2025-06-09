Firefighters responding to brush fire in Pismo Beach, structures threatened

UPDATE (4:56 p.m.) - The Barcelona Fire has now burned an estimated 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread, according to CAL FIRE SLO Public Information Officer Ryan Grebe.

Evacuation warnings are in place for the 1600-2600 blocks of Barcelona Road, Costa Brava and Costa del Sol, along with the areas of Crag Canyon and Thousand Hills.

Interview with Ryan Grebe, CAL FIRE SLO, at the Barcelona Fire in Pismo Beach

UPDATE (4:20 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports evacuation orders are in place for the west end of Barcelona Road. Evacuation warnings have been issued for the east end of Barcelona.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(4:08 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Pismo Beach.

It was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Barcelona Road and Calle Cordova.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, the fire has burned approximately seven acres and structures are threatened. Fire officials have ordered a full wildland response with additional engines and crews.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.