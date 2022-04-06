Firefighters responding to fire in Nipomo

(UPDATE 9:15 a.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO is responding with five fire engines to the fire.

Fire officials say there are at least two vehicles on fire in an isolated area of strawberry fields near Nipomo.

The fire has spread to a few piles of lumber. Fire officials say they are making good progress on the fire and do not expect the flames to get out of control.

___

Firefighters were en route to reports of a fire in Nipomo Wednesday morning.

It was reported along the 1200 block of Borega Lane around 8:22 a.m.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol were that power lanes were sparking and a field in the area was on fire.

Shortly before 8:40 a.m., firefighters were reportedly still trying to access the fire.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.