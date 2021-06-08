UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on Ballard Fire in Santa Ynez Valley

UPDATE (4:32 p.m.) - Forward progress of the Ballard Fire has been stopped, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire, which broke out Tuesday afternoon in the Santa Ynez Valley near Ballard Canyon and Tapadero roads, reportedly burned about 20 acres.

Fire officials say several homes were threatened but firefighters were able to successfully defend them from the flames. One outbuilding was reportedly damaged.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VegetationFire- #BallardFire- SBC Air Support Unit Copter 4 makes a water drop during a 2nd alarm fire off Ballard Canyon Rd near Los Olivos. FF’s making good progress, there were several home threatened, however FF successfully defended. C/T 2:51 pic.twitter.com/fYqFojEbKw — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 8, 2021

___

UPDATE (4:12 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire says firefighters are making good progress on the fire.

While flames were spreading quickly and structures threatened, Santa Barbara County Fire says none have been damaged.

___

UPDATE (3:50 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire says the fire has burned 10-15 acres so far and has the potential to burn up to 50 acres. They add that structures are threatened.

___

(3:33 p.m.) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The fire broke out at about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Ballard Canyon Road and Tapadero Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, structures may be threatened.

A second alarm was called.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

