UPDATE: Evacuations issued as Alisal Fire grows to over 50 acres

UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) - A temporary site for Alisal Fire evacuees is being set up at the Dos Pueblos High School upper parking lot at 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.

Evacuees will be able to get more information from personnel on site.

___

UPDATE (4:35 p.m.) - An evacuation order for areas near the Alisal Fire has been updated to include Refugio Canyon.

Anyone with livestock can take their animals to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

People may also contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services at (805) 681-4332 for assistance evacuating animals.

Click here for an interactive map of the evacuation area.

___

UPDATE (4:05 p.m.) - Areas of Arroyo Hondo, Tajiguas and Arroyo Quemada are under evacuation orders, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Evacuation Order for the area of Arroyo Hondo Canyon and Refugio Canyon west of Goleta due to a wildfire. All persons in the area must leave the area immediately. More information: https://t.co/YqDKvUfZIM — SBCountyOEM (@SBCountyOEM) October 11, 2021

__

UPDATE (3:56 p.m.) - The fire, dubbed the Alisal Fire by responding crews, has grown to an estimated 50 to 100 acres, fire officials report.

A full fire response, including air support, is in progress, officials say.

Winds were gusting at 35 miles per hour when crews and engines responded to the scene.

CHP has announced that Refugio Rd. off Hwy 101 is fully closed.

__

Firefighters were responding to a fire in the mountains of Santa Barbara County on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road, directly north of Refugio State Beach.

Smoke could be seen from a PG&E Alert Wildfire camera on Santa Ynez Peak.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials said they were assisting the Los Padres National Forest, which was the lead firefighting agency on the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.