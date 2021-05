Firefighters were responding to a brush fire in Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

It was reported just before 9 p.m. in the area of Loma Alta Dr. and W. Canon Perdido St., also known as the TV Hill area.

Images from a PG&E camera showed flames burning on the hillside close to buildings, including the KEYT television studio.

Evacuations were reportedly ordered in the area, including at the TV station.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.