CAL FIRE SLO ground and air units are responding to a reported vegetation fire on northbound Highway 101 and TV Tower Road.

CAL FIRE ground and air units responding g to vegitstion fire Northbound 101 and TV tower road. First Unit on scene advises fire is 1 acre moderate rate of spread. pic.twitter.com/xatsUzkC1p — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 5, 2021

CAL FIRE SLO is reporting the fire is about one acre, with a moderate rate of spread.

According to CHP the fire is about halfway way up the Cuesta Grade.

The number three lane is blocked from Old Stage Coach Road to Cuesta Springs Road.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.