UPDATE (2:00 p.m.) - According to CAL FIRE SLO, the fire is about 20-25 acres and 10% conatined. Officials report crews have a hose lay almost to the head of the fire and aircraft have put retardant around the fire.

CHP says the number three lane will remain blocked from Old Stage Coach Road to Cuesta Springs Road until about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO officials say the fire has burned between 30 and 35 acres, and is zero percent contained.

Officials are also reporting the fire activity has gone down significantly and no structures are threatened at this time.

The number three lane remains blocked from Old Stage Coach Road to Cuesta Springs Road.

CAL FIRE SLO ground and air units are responding to a reported vegetation fire on northbound Highway 101 and TV Tower Road.

CAL FIRE SLO is reporting the fire is about one acre, with a moderate rate of spread.

According to CHP the fire is about halfway way up the Cuesta Grade.

The number three lane is blocked from Old Stage Coach Road to Cuesta Springs Road.

