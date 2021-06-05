Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Firefighters responding to vegetation fire on the Cuesta Grade

items.[0].image.alt
Twitter: San Luis Obispo CHP
chpfire.jpg
calfire.jpg
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 16:26:27-04

CAL FIRE SLO ground and air units are responding to a reported vegetation fire on northbound Highway 101 and TV Tower Road.

CAL FIRE SLO is reporting the fire is about one acre, with a moderate rate of spread.

According to CHP the fire is about halfway way up the Cuesta Grade.

The number three lane is blocked from Old Stage Coach Road to Cuesta Springs Road.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hunger awareness day promo June_4_480x360.png

Click Here to Donate Today