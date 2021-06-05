CAL FIRE SLO ground and air units are responding to a reported vegetation fire on northbound Highway 101 and TV Tower Road.

CAL FIRE ground and air units responding g to vegitstion fire Northbound 101 and TV tower road. First Unit on scene advises fire is 1 acre moderate rate of spread. pic.twitter.com/xatsUzkC1p — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 5, 2021

CAL FIRE SLO is reporting the fire is about one acre, with a moderate rate of spread.

According to CHP the fire is about halfway way up the Cuesta Grade.

CHP also reports the number three lane is blocked.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.