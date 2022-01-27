Firefighters work to contain spot fire in Cambria

Fire crew are working to contain a vegetation fire that broke out in Cambria on Wednesday.

CAL FIRE SLO crews were dispatched to an area off Bridge St. east of the cemetery at about 11:40 a.m. Officials say the fire had grown to 100 ft. by 100 ft. one hour later, at about 12:40 p.m., and crews are working to establish control lines.

Brush, trees and decomposing plant matter are burning in what officials say is a slow spreading blaze.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.