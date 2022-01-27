Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Firefighters work to contain spot fire in Cambria

items.[0].image.alt
CAL FIRE SLO
Firefighters headed to a vegetation fire off Bridge St. in Cambria at about 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.
cambria vegetation fire 1-27-22.jfif
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 15:50:15-05

Fire crew are working to contain a vegetation fire that broke out in Cambria on Wednesday.

CAL FIRE SLO crews were dispatched to an area off Bridge St. east of the cemetery at about 11:40 a.m. Officials say the fire had grown to 100 ft. by 100 ft. one hour later, at about 12:40 p.m., and crews are working to establish control lines.

Brush, trees and decomposing plant matter are burning in what officials say is a slow spreading blaze.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png