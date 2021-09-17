Watch
Future of Lake Tahoe clarity in question as wildfires worsen

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Freya Mayo, left, and her sister Evie, of London, try out a paddle board on Lake Tahoe near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. With wildfire no longer threatening Lake Tahoe, residents, tourists and scientists drawn to its clean alpine air, clear blue waters and fragrant pine trees now wonder about the long-term effects that will remain after wildfire season ends. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 7:54 PM, Sep 16, 2021
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — With a wildfire no longer threatening Lake Tahoe, residents, tourists and scientists drawn to its clean alpine air, clear blue waters and fragrant pine trees now wonder about the long-term effects that remain.

Scientists say it’s too soon to draw conclusions, but they're not wasting time.

Researchers and state officials on the Tahoe Science Advisory Council discussed future study at a meeting Thursday.

They’re studying how particles enter the lake, how they move around it and the effect on algae production.

As wildfires have grown in size and intensity amid climate change, scientists have become increasingly concerned about how smoke hundreds of miles away could harm the lake's clarity.

