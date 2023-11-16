Getting into the 'weeds' of wildfire prevention

Even with rain in the forecast, Atascadero firefighters say it’s critical to always be prepared for a fire.

Atascadero Fire Department Battalion Chief David Van Son says wildfires always pose a risk.

“The fields are still dry. That [rain] might not take us out of the so-called fire season, so just be fire aware all the time,” Van Son said.

He recommends taking steps in your own backyard before a fire breaks out.

“We have an extensive weed abatement program that you cut your weeds in June, but that should be maintained throughout the year. You’ve gotta keep that defensible space, that 100-foot perimeter around your home. Keep the grasses low. Spread out your vegetation as the recommendations are,” Van Son said.

Paso Robles resident and former firefighter Ed Othon says he notices some north county residents let their grasses grow dangerously high.

“People let the grass grow almost waist high and they won’t do anything about it and they should keep it trimmed,” Othon said.

By maintaining your lawns and keeping weeds at bay, you can help scale back wildfires.

“Having people keep their weeds maintained at less than four inches slows the progression of the fire, allowing us to get there on scene before the fire spreads to become larger,” Van Son said.

He emphasizes that weed abatement won’t necessarily prevent a fire, but it will prevent one from growing larger.

“It’s not gonna stop the fire, it’s gonna slow the progress down until resources get there to actually extinguish the fire,” Van Son said.

