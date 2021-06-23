Watch
Good weather aids firefighters battling Big Sur's Willow Fire

Firefighters clear vegetation in steep terrain at the Willow Fire.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 23, 2021
An influx of moist and cool ocean air is helping to suppress a forest fire burning in California coastal mountains near a Buddhist monastery south of Big Sur.

Authorities say the Willow Fire grew minimally Tuesday and the improved conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday.

Fire officials say the fire has burned 2,877 acres. It is now 13 percent contained.

The Willow Fire broke out last Thursday night. The cause is unknown.

More than 500 firefighters are assigned to the blaze.

On the eastern side of California, a wildfire in the Whitney Portal area of the Sierra Nevada was relatively calm overnight after growing to more than 600 acres but gusty winds are expected to be a concern Wednesday.

The area is a major stepping-off point for hikers climbing Mount Whitney.

