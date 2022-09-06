Watch Now
Grass fire breaks out east of Cambria

A fire broke out off Cinnabar Rock Trail east of Cambria on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 06, 2022
Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire near Cambria.

It broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Cinnabar Rock Trail and Santa Rosa Creek Road.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, as of 3:25 p.m., the fire had burned about 10 acres of grass and was spreading uphill at a moderate rate. Fire officials said it had the potential to burn 100 acres.

No homes are currently threatened by the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

