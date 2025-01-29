Grass fire threatens structure in eastern San Luis Obispo County

UPDATE (2:08 p.m.) - The fire off Soda Lake Rd., called the Rosa Fire, has burned an estimated 20-25 acres, according to CAL FIRE SLO. It is 10% contained.

A second structure is threatened.

___

(1:47 p.m.) - Firefighters responded to a grass fire in the California Valley area on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at about 12:50 p.m. off Soda Lake Rd. near De Sabla Rd.

As of 1:30 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO reported that the fire had burned 10 acres and at least one structure was threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A second fire that broke out in the area of Gulf Rd. and Greybriar Trail was controlled after burning about 3/4 acre.