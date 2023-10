The Green Fire, which broke out Friday east of Cambria, is 100% contained as of Tuesday, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire was first reported on Oct. 6 at about 12:40 p.m. near the 6000 block of Highway 46 West.

CAL FIRE officials say the fire burned a total of 243 acres. The cause is still under investigation.

The fire prompted an evacuation warning for the nearby community of Harmony on Friday afternoon, but that warning was lifted a few hours later.