High heat returning to California as wildfires continue

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling several wildfires in Northern California as forecasts call for a new heat wave.

Campgrounds and residences around Frenchman Lake in the northern Sierra Nevada are under evacuation orders due to increased activity of a pair of lightning-sparked fires near the popular reservoir in Plumas County. The Beckwourth Complex covers nearly 6 square miles and is 30% contained Thursday.

In the region between the Oregon border and the north end of the Central Valley, the big Lava and Tennant fires are significantly contained but progress is slower at the Salt Fire, where some evacuations continue. The nearly 20-square-mile blaze is 35% contained.