Highway 166 to reopen after days-long closure due to Madre Fire

Highway 166 between Highway 101 and Cuyama will reopen to traffic at 6 p.m. Tuesday after it was closed for several days due to the Madre Fire.

The fire broke out on Wednesday, July 2, along Highway 166 between Santa Maria and Cuyama.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it has burned 80,615 acres and is 35% contained.

Caltrans is urging drivers to remain cautious when traveling through the burned area as firefighters may still be active along the roadway.

Some evacuation orders and warnings have also been lifted as of Tuesday afternoon.

In San Luis Obispo County, evacuation orders for Zones SLC-226, SLC-265, SLC-300, SLC-313, and SLC-339 have been downgraded to warnings.

Evacuation warnings for Zones SLC-225, SLC-266, SLC-301, SLC-359, SLC-365, SLC-366, and SLC-367 have been lifted.

In Santa Barbara County, the evacuation warning for the area east of Rock Front, west of Cottonwood Canyon Road, and south of Highway 166 has also been canceled.

Fire officials say firefighters are making good progress on containment lines along the west and northwest perimeters of the fire, and on the northeast side, crews are conducting mop-up and patrol operations. They say that on Monday, the wind reignited some unburned fuel within the fire lines, and that as temperatures rise over the next few days, more smoke may visible.

WATCH: Day 7 update from Madre Fire Public Information Officer

There are 1,573 fire personnel assigned to the Madre Fire.

All Bureau of Land Management lands in the Carrizo Plain National Monument remain closed to public access due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.