Hollister Fire containment grows to 90%

Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 15, 2022
Crews are nearing full containment on the Hollister Fire that broke out over the weekend near Gaviota.

The latest update from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department Tuesday afternoon shows the fire to be 120 acres and 90 percent contained.

Fire officials say hand crews on Wednesday will be supported by two engines and two waters tenders as they work to establish full containment by Thursday morning.

The fire broke out Saturday around 11:30 a.m. in Alegria Canyon near Hollister Ranch and Alegria roads.

Two firefighters were reported to have been injured or become ill while battling the blaze.

Fire investigators have not announced a possible cause.

