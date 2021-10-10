Watch
Impact of forest thinning on wildfires creates divisions

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County, Calif. Each year thousands of acres of dense timber are thinned near remote communities, all designed to slow the spread of massive wildfires. While most scientific studies find such forest management is a valuable tool, environmental advocates say data from recent gigantic wildfires support their long-running assertion that efforts to slow wildfires have instead accelerated their spread. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Western Wildfires Forest Thinning
Posted at 8:12 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 11:12:54-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters and numerous studies credit forest thinning projects with helping to save communities like those near Lake Tahoe. But dissent from some environmental advocacy groups is roiling the scientific community.

States in the U.S. West and the federal government each year thin thousands of acres of dense timber and carve broad swaths through the forest near remote communities.

It's designed to slow the spread of massive wildfires.

Forest managers also credit deliberately set fires with helping protect the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park. But some environmental advocates contend data from recent gigantic wildfires support their assertion that efforts to slow wildfires have instead accelerated their spread.

