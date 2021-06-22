'June gloom' pushes back against Willow Fire

Often seen as an inconvenience by Californians in the summer, the gray marine layer and fog of June may help fight the Big Sur Willow Fire.

The cooler temperatures and increased humidity work to the firefighters' advantage, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Through Wednesday, there's expected to be a cooling trend, slowing the spread of fire on the dry, grassy hills of Big Sur.

The 'gloom' will have to work against the southern winds fanning the flames inland toward Arroyo Seco.

The sheriff's office has ordered a new evacuation for all areas of Arroyo Seco Road west of Woodtick Canyon, the Arroyo Seco Campground, Rocky Creek Road, and Camp Cawatre.

Tassajara Road northwest to China Camp Campground and the Tassajara Zen Center are still evacuated.

