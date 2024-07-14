Lake Fire acreage, containment remains unchanged

Acreage of the Lake Fire did not change overnight, with the latest update showing containment remaining at 19 percent.

The fire has blackened 37,872 acres in the hills outside Los Olivos since breaking out the afternoon of July 5.

More than 3,400 fire personnel are still assigned to the blaze.

Fire officials say increased humidity is expected to held subdue fire behavior while helping crews work closer to the fire’s edge.

“The fire continues to be more active in the Davey Brown area, Ranger Peak and Goat Rock areas. The fire is moving as planned to the established control lines, with crews focusing on any spot fires escaping those lines,” according to the latest report.

Ground crews continue being assisted by aircraft.

While some evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings and other warnings canceled, both are still in effect for certain areas.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies will be in the area of Highway 154 at Roblar Avenue Sunday delivering N-95 masks and information to evacuees returning home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

