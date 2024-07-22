Lake Fire containment reaches 90 percent

Crews are nearing full containment of the Lake Fire near Los Olivos.

As of Monday morning, the fire, which broke out July 5, was 90 percent contained after having burned 38,664 acres.

Fire officials say all heat still observed through infrared heat signatures is within the fire line and mainly located in areas of unburned vegetation.

Helicopters are being used to assist ground crews with putting out the hot spots.

CAL FIRE reports fire behavior within these areas, described as islands, may increase later this week as the vegetation dries out and temperatures increase.

Hose lines and pump systems used for structure protection are in the process of being removed.

Areas of the Los Padres National Forest are expected to remain closed until Aug. 18.

