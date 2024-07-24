Lake Fire evacuation orders and warnings all canceled

Santa Barbara County officials have lifted all evacuation orders and warnings related to the Lake Fire.

Residents returning home are encouraged to take caution as dangers may remain.

County officials provided the following recommendations for those headed back to areas where evacuation orders and warnings were previously in place:



Drive safely. Emergency personnel are still at work.

Emergency personnel are still at work. Be aware of your surroundings. If you come across fire or any other emergency, stay away and call 911.

If you come across fire or any other emergency, stay away and call 911. Visit the Ready SBC website for information about ash cleanup and more. You can click here to be directed to their page.

You can click here to be directed to their page. Report damaged utilities. Inform your local utility company of any related issues.

Inform your local utility company of any related issues. Report damages to private property. Even though financial assistance is not currently available, this information helps public safety officials advocate for state and federal assistance. Reporting business and farm-related damages is also advised.

For farm or agricultural damages, complete the Ag Disaster Damage Report Form.

For private property and business owners, complete the Private Property & Business Disaster Damage Report Form.

The Los Padres National Forest Lake Fire closure remains in effect. The trails, roads, and recreational spaces within this area are still closed.