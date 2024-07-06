Lake Fire evacuations and road closures

Here are the latest evacuations and road closures related to the Lake Fire burning near Zaca Lake in Santa Barbara County.

Evacuation Warnings



Figueroa Mountain Road from the Forest Station to Chamberlin Ranch

Areas north of Zaca Lake Road, east of Foxen Canyon Road, and south of the Sisquoc River

Click here for an interactive map of the areas under evacuation warnings.

Residents living in evacuation warning areas are encouraged to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Prepare family members, pets and essential items. If you feel threatened, do not wait for an order to evacuate – leave immediately. Those with disabilities should leave now.

Road Closures



Figueroa Mountain Road at Midland School

Foxen Canyon Road from Zaca Station Road to Tepusquet Road

Happy Canyon Road at the forest boundary

Evacuated residents in need of shelter may call (805) 678-3073.

Those who need help with animal evacuations may call (805) 698-0212.

Residents with large animals are encouraged to leave the area now. Santa Barbara County Animal Services is asking people who either need help or who can help to fill out the Lake Fire Large Animal Mutual Aid Form at this link.

For the latest updates on the Lake Fire, click here.