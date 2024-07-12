Lake Fire grows slightly overnight, safety of firefighters top priority due to excessive heat on fire line

The Lake Fire grew slightly overnight and is now 36,707 acres.

It’s the largest fire on the Central Coast in the last eight years.

Containment remains at just 16 percent one week after breaking out in the hills near Los Olivos.

Evacuation warning and orders remain in effect for an estimated 2,166 people in the area.

The fire is split into two zones with U.S. Forest Service crews handling the north side and CAL FIRE tasked with the south side.

“The purpose of zoning the fire is to ensure strategic, logistical, and operational functions are met; as this fire has grown in complexity. Today, crews continue to actively fight fire while working on strengthening containment and control lines,” according to the latest update.

More than 3,000 fire personnel are currently assigned to the fire with more crews being brought in daily. Aircraft are also still assisting.

Fire officials say the safety of firefighters is a top priority as temperatures on the fire line reached 106 Thursday.

The latest report shows the fire has not crossed Happy Canyon Road. Fire activity in the Davy Brown is described as moderate and fire officials say fire crews are making good progress in managing the spread around the Sisquoc River Drainage.