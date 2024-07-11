Lake Fire grows to 34,015 acres as flames 'cross line'

The Lake Fire burning near Los Olivos grew Tuesday to 34,015 acres. Containment of the fire that broke out Friday afternoon remained at 16 percent as of Wednesday morning.

Fire officials report flames crossed into an unplanned area Tuesday but are being “tied back into the planned line.”

Winds are reportedly helping keep the fire from moving west toward ranches and nearby communities while firefighters work on the south an south-east side of the fire to help control the spread.

“Crews will be continuing to improve primary and contingency lines in the northern portion of the fire area with the intent of burning out along certain portions to create solid control lines,” according to the latest report, which states that as the fire moves into the Zaca Fire burn scar area, growth has been minimal.

The fire is being fueled by tall vegetation and growth that occurred following rain earlier this year.

More than 3,000 fire personnel are now assigned to the fire.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for some communities. To view the latest updates, click here.

A Red Cross shelter in Solvang is now closed.

