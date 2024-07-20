Lake Fire Update: Containment levels reach 73% on Friday

It has been two weeks since the Lake Fire broke out in Santa Barbara County.

As of today, containment levels have increased to 73%, according to Santa Barbara County fire officials.

The incident report states that Cal Fire is aiming to reach full containment by July 31st.

KSBY A panoramic view of smoke from the Lake Fire over the Santa Ynez Valley taken from Foxen Canyon Road on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Due to the increase in containment efforts, fire personnel are being released from the Lake Fire.

On Monday of this week, there were 3,400 firefighters assigned. As of Friday, that number has decreased to 2,055 according to fire officials.

Those that are still on scene have been working on cleaning up the burnt areas and ensuring that the flames do not escape the existing perimeter.

Earlier this week, The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office also canceled evacuation orders and warnings for areas south of the Lake Fire perimeter.

However, county officials said all roads, trails and recreational areas within the Los Padres National Forest Fire Area Closure remained close.

KSBY The Lake Fire broke out in Santa Barbara County on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The fire broke out July 5 near Zaca Lake and has burned 38,663 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.