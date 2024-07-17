Lake Fire update: SBC officials remove more evacuation orders and warnings

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office canceled evacuation orders and warnings for areas south of the Lake Fire perimeter Wednesday.

"Evacuations remain in place for areas outside of the northern and eastern fire perimeter and within the fire burn area," the Sheriff's Office wrote on X.

County officials said all roads, trails and recreational areas within the Los Padres National Forest Fire Area Closure remained close.

The fire broke out July 5 near Zaca Lake and has burned 38,663 acres, according to Cal Fire.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire is 42% contained.

