Local firefighters deployed to Franklin Fire

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo strike teams are in Los Angeles County helping fight the Franklin Fire in Malibu.

Over the past few days, they've deployed two hand crews, a strike team of engines, and overhead personnel.

CAL FIRE SLO Public Information Officer Ryan Grebe says crews typically work 24-hour shifts on the fire line, followed by 24 hours off.

“So a typical shift for the resources that we send down there is 24 hours. So they're going to work on the fire line and then they're going to have 24 hours off. There are different shift patterns that they use, but typically all the ground resources that we send are 24 hours,” Grebe said.

Steep terrain and Santa Ana winds are complicating efforts with the fire currently at just 7% containment.

