Madre Fire 77% contained, two firefighters injured

As of Saturday morning, the Madre Fire is 77% contained and has burned 80,786 acres in southeast San Luis Obispo County, according to CAL FIRE.

The agency says two firefighters have been injured in the blaze. One structure has reportedly been destroyed, and one has been damaged.

Evacuation orders are still in place for Zones SLC-263, 264, 298, 299, 312, 337, 338, 358, and LPF-017.

Residents in Zones SLC-226, 265, 300, 313, 339, and 240 are under an evacuation warning.

On Saturday morning, CAL FIRE reported that 985 personnel were responding to the fire.

No road closures are in effect near the fire, according to Caltrans.