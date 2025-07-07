Madre Fire holding at 80,480 acres, 30% containment

MADRE FIRE



The Madre Fire, burning in San Luis Obispo County, has burned 80,480 acres as of Monday morning and is 30% contained.

The fire broke out on Wednesday, July 2, along Highway 166 between Santa Maria and Cuyama, and spread to the north and east.

Fire officials say firefighters today are working to strengthen containment lines along the north and northwest perimeters. Along the northeast and southwest sides of the fire, dozer operations are reinforcing lines and hand crews are working in terrain that is difficult for dozers to access.

There are 1,472 fire personnel assigned to the Madre Fire.

While the fire is burning mostly in wildland areas, there are evacuation orders and warnings in place:

San Luis Obispo County Evacuation Orders: Zones LPF-017, SLC-226, SLC-240, SLC-263, SLC-264, SLC-265, SLC-298, SLC-299, SLC-300, SLC-312, SLC-313, SLC-337 SLC-338, SLC-339, and SLC-358.

San Luis Obispo County Evacuation Warnings: Zones SLC-225, SLC-239, SLC-266, SLC-301, SLC-359, SLC-365, SLC-366, and SLC-367.

Kern County Evacuation Warnings: Zones KRN-245, KRN-249, KRN-259, and KRN-281-B.

Santa Barbara County Evacuation Warnings: East of Rock Front, west of Cottonwood Canyon Road, and south of Highway 166.

Highway 166 remains closed between Highway 101 and Highway 33. There is no estimated time for reopening.

All Bureau of Land Management lands in the Carrizo Plain National Monument are also closed to public access due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

