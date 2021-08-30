Massive fire threatens Lake Tahoe, more ordered to flee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — People have been told to flee from a long section of the Lake Tahoe shoreline as a huge forest fire threatens to push into the resort region straddling California and Nevada.

The new orders Monday for people to immediately evacuate include part of the tourist city of South Lake Tahoe and about 15 miles up the western shore of the lake. Parts of Heavenly, Stateline, Tahoe Keys, Tahoe Island, Al Tahoe, and Bijou are all affected.

Communities several miles south of the lake had abruptly been ordered evacuated Sunday.

The huge Caldor Fire has grown to 177,260 acres and is just 14% contained as of Monday morning.

Forecasters are warning of critical fire weather through Tuesday, and fire officials say embers from the fire are traveling up to half a mile away.

Noah Berger/AP Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Caldor Fire started on August 14, south of the community of Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County. It has destroyed 472 structures and more than 20,000 remain threatened.

More than 3,600 firefighters are battling the fire.

The cause is unknown.

