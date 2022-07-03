The Montecito Fire Department is hosting a community meeting for wildfire preparedness.

The community is encouraged to attend at Page Hall on the Westmont College campus on July 7, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Montecito Fire’s Wildland Specialists will discuss preparedness actions residents can take and the current fire weather outlook.

Representatives of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management will also present information.

The representatives will discuss emergency protective actions and the emergency alert and notifications systems.