More evacuations ordered near Gifford Fire in San Luis Obispo County

GIFFORD FIRE:



83,933 acres

9% contained

Hwy 166 closed between Hwy 101 and New Cuyama

Emergency officials announced new evacuation orders in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday due to the Gifford Fire.

The orders include zones LPF-011, LPF-013, and SLC-297. This includes the area south of Pine Mountain Road and Garcia Ridge, north of Haystack Canyon, and east of Pine Creek. People in these areas are advised to leave immediately.

Evacuation warnings are also in effect for zones LPF-002, LPF-003, LPF-009, LPF-010, LPF-012, SLC-224, and SLC-261.

To check if your address is included in an evacuation order or warning in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

For information on evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County, click here.

As of Wednesday morning, fire officials report the Gifford Fire has burned 83,933 acres and is 9% contained. Those numbers are the same as the numbers reported Tuesday night.

The Gifford Fire broke out along Highway 166 east of Santa Maria on Friday, August 1, and continues to burn on both sides of the highway in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Highway 166 remains closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama with no estimated time of reopening.

Gifford Fire officials will be holding a community meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6, at the Cuyama Family Resource Center, located at 4689 Highway 166 in New Cuyama. Officials will provide details about the current fire situation and answer questions from the public. The meeting will be recorded and posted on social media for those who can't attend.

Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have activated call centers for residents with questions about the Gifford Fire.

