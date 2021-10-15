More fire personnel on scene as Alisal Fire reaches 11% containment, remains 16k acres

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are continuing to fight the Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County.

The fire broke out on Monday, Oct. 11 at around 2 p.m. in the area of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road, directly north of Refugio State Beach.

As of Thursday evening, InciWeb reports the fire has reached 11% containment and remains at 16,801 acres. That is up from 5% containment Thursday morning.

InciWeb is also reporting more fire personnel are on scene. A total of 1,731 fire personnel are working to contain the blaze.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the area of Arroyo Hondo Canyon and Refugio Canyon west of Goleta due to a wildfire. That order is expanded to the area between El Capitan Beach State Park & W Camino Cielo Rd. New order were placed Thursday morning including the region surrounding the Hwy 101 and SR 1 intersection in Las Cruces, including Vista Del Mar School and Gaviota Beach.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the area east of El Capitan Beach State Park, west of Dos Pueblos Canyon Rd, and south of W Camino Cielo, including east of Calle Mariposa Reina, west of Arroyo Hondo.

An evacuation center is located at the Dos Pueblos High School upper parking lot at 7266 Alameda Ave, Goleta. American Red Cross is on-site assisting those in need.

Highway 101 reopened Thursday afternoon.