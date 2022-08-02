Multiple fires reported on Cuesta Grade

UPDATE (7:41 p.m.) - According to firefighters at the scene, there were a total of four small fires and they were all contained within 30 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

___

(7:14 p.m.) - Firefighters were responding to reports of multiple brush fires along Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade Monday night.

The fires were first reported a little after 6:50 p.m. along the southbound lanes just south of the brake check area. There was also a report of a travel trailer being involved, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Motorists should expect traffic through the area and the closure of the #3 lane just south of TV Tower Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.