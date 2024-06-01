Nearly 200-acre fire burns off Highway 166 in New Cuyama

A fire burned an estimated 195 acres of vegetation in New Cuyama on Friday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at about 3:20 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 166 near Hubbard Avenue.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped at 4:45 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and it was 25% contained as of 5:06 p.m.

Highway 166 was closed through the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's at least the third brush fire to break out in the Cuyama area this week.

On Thursday, a grass fire burned 6.7 acres along the 1000 block of Perkins Road. It is 100% contained.

The Hill Fire, which broke out on Tuesday southeast of New Cuyama in the area of Kirschenmann Road and Foothill Road, is 80% contained after burning 1,383 acres.

