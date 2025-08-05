New evacuation warnings issued in Santa Barbara County near Gifford Fire

GIFFORD FIRE:



82,567 acres

7% contained

Hwy 166 closed between Hwy 101 and New Cuyama

New evacuation warnings have been issued for Santa Barbara County residents in areas north of Foxen Canyon Road/Zaca Lake Road and south of the Sisquoc River; as well as north of Foxen Canyon Road/Forest Route 10N06, east of Tepusquet Road and south of the Sisquoc River.

Residents are encouraged to prepare to leave the area at a moment's notice, and officials say anyone who may need more time to evacuate, such as people with disabilities or those with large animals, should leave now.

To check if your address is included in an evacuation order or warning, click here to view Santa Barbara County's Live Emergency Zones Map.

For the latest on evacuation orders and warnings in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

A temporary evacuation point is set up at Benjamin Foxen Elementary School, located at 4949 Foxen Canyon Road, Santa Maria. Residents may also call the American Red Cross for assistance at (805) 678-3073.

Residents who need assistance with large animals may call the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Disaster Hotline at (805) 681-4332. The Elks Rodeo Grounds in Santa Maria is also open for large animal evacuations. Small animals can be taken to Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters.

The Gifford Fire, which broke out along Highway 166 east of Santa Maria on Friday, August 1, has burned 82,567 acres as of Tuesday morning and is 7% contained, according to fire officials. It continues to burn on both sides of the highway, in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Fire officials say the east side of the fire has been mostly stable as it burned into the recent Madre Fire burn area. Firefighters have also been able to hold containment lines along Highway 166 on the west side, but farther north, the fire has continued to spread. Tuesday, the focus will be on the west and north sides as well as the southwest flank where structure protection is a concern.

There are 872 structures threatened. So far, at least one structure — a historic cabin on private property — has been confirmed burned.

A second base camp is being established in Santa Margarita, where firefighters will be closer to the northern flank of the fire; 1,930 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

Highway 166 remains closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama with no estimated time of reopening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have activated call centers for residents with questions about the Gifford Fire.

