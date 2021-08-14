Watch
No criminal charges in fatal 2018 California wildfire

Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, palm trees frame a home being destroyed by the Woolsey wildfire above Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif. The California Department of Justice announced, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 that it will not pursue criminal charges against Southern California Edison for the 2018 Wolsey Fire that burned across more than 150 square miles, destroyed more than 1,600 structures and took three lives in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
California Wildfires No Charges
Posted at 9:58 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 00:58:09-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Justice will not bring criminal charges against a utility whose equipment sparked a 2018 fire that killed three people and destroyed more than 1,600 homes and other structures.

The department said Friday that it found insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution against Southern California Edison for the Woolsey Fire.

The fire forced nearly 300,000 residents of Los Angeles and Ventura counties to flee.

Investigators found that high winds blew a loose guy wire into electrified conductors, causing an electrical arc. But they say they couldn't prove that the company knew it was causing a risk and ignored the danger.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
