Northern SLO County residents may see smoke Tuesday from two planned burns

Smoke from two prescribed burns may be visible on Tuesday in northern San Luis Obispo County.

At Camp Roberts, a training burn is expected to take place from May 27 to May 28, with a majority of the burning planned for May 28.

This is a continuation of training and hazard reduction burns that have been taking place at the military base over the past few weeks.

WATCH: Firefighters practice skills at Camp Roberts training burns

CAL FIRE conducts training burn at Camp Roberts

CAL FIRE SLO will also conduct a burn of approximately 25 acres of brush on private land on Seven Oaks Way, about 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita.

The goal of the burn is to reduce accumulated vegetation that could contribute to a wildfire.

These burns are dependent on favorable weather conditions and could be rescheduled if needed.

