Peak Fire burns 2,000 acres in Kern County, 10% contained

Officials report the Peak Fire, burning in Kern County east of Bakersfield, has grown to 2,000 acres. The fire is at 10% containment.

The vegetation fire started on July 20 at approximately 11:39 a.m.

Fire officials say the flames are consuming critically dry and receptive grass and brush. The fire is south of Lake Isabella, between Walker Basin and the Kern River, near the community of Havilah. Officials have announced evacuation warnings for residents near Walker Basin, Skinner Flatt and the community of Claraville.

At 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, the California Interagency Incident Management Team 11 assumed management of the blaze. The U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Kern County Fire Department are in joint command.

An evacuation center has been set up at Kern River Valley Senior Center, at 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd. in Lake Isabella.

Officials will be updating the Peak Fire web page with evacuation status and additional information.