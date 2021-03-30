Pile burning at coastal State Parks in San Luis Obispo County starts this week

Starting this Tuesday through Friday, April 9, crews will be conducting pile burns at Morro Bay, Hearst San Simeon, and Montaña de Oro State Parks.

Approximately 138 brush piles are scheduled to be burned with the goal of reducing fuel for potential brush fires.

The burns will take place throughout Black Hill in Morro Bay, near Camp KEEP in Montaña de Oro, and near the Washburn Campground at Hearst San Simeon State Park.

State Parks is working with the Morro Bay Fire Department, CAL FIRE, and the Air Pollution Control District to conduct the burns.

They are scheduled to begin as early as 7 a.m. and end by 5 p.m. each day.