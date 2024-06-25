Pile burning in Morro Bay State Park through Thursday

Firefighters are conducting a prescribed burn in Morro Bay from Tuesday, June 25 through Thursday, June 27.

Approximately 80 brush piles will be burned around Black Hill, including areas along Quintana Road and La Loma Avenue.

The goal is to reduce potential fire hazards in Morro Bay State Park, control non-native weeds, and enhance the health of native plants.

Burning is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

California State Parks is working with CAL FIRE and the Air Pollution Control District to conduct the burns.