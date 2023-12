CAL FIRE plans to conduct pile burning operations in Cayucos this week.

Two-hundred piles of cut vegetation will be burned in the area of Obispo Ave. and Richard Ave. above the Cayucos Cemetery.

The burning is scheduled to take place between 9:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 8.

The goal of the burn is to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled wildfires in the future.

The burn may be rescheduled if weather conditions are not suitable for optimal smoke dispersal.