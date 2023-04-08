Pile burning planned throughout Cambria this spring

Pile burning will take place periodically throughout Cambria starting Monday, April 10.

Over the last several years, CAL FIRE has been working with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council to cut overgrown vegetation and remove flammable invasive plants around the community of Cambria.

As a result, approximately 150 piles of cut vegetation are ready to be burned.

CAL FIRE says burning will take place throughout the spring as weather conditions permit.

Smoke will be visible during the burning operations. CAL FIRE is working with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District to minimize the impacts to the community.